Transcription:

Lee Van Roth: You're listening to 89.1 WEMU. I'm Lee Van Roth, and this is On the Ground Ypsi. Through the Waypoint Outreach Initiative, founder Brandon McDonald works to connect vulnerable members of the community with essential supplies, peer support, and local resources. From street outreach and veteran assistance to recovery support and reentry planning, Waypoint focuses on building relationships and helping people experiencing homelessness, returning from incarceration, or facing other difficult life transitions take meaningful steps towards stability. Today, Brandon is here to tell us a little bit more about Waypoint's work and the importance of making sure people have somewhere to turn when they're starting over. Brandon, thank you so much for being here today!

Brandon McDonald: Yes, good morning! Thank you for having me!

Waypoint Outreach Initiative / Facebook Waypoint Outreach Initiative founder Brandon McDonald flashing his badge.

Lee Van Roth: So, I'd love to start with just a little bit of background on Waypoint. What was the sort of driving force to begin this initiative? What kinds of needs were you seeing in the community that you felt, "Hey, this is something that I can really make a difference in?"

Brandon McDonald: Absolutely. Yeah. So, I think Waypoint's probably like eight months old. I've been in recovery three-and-a-half years, right? So, I volunteered and I met a lot of people. I also worked as a peer recovery coach. So, the idea from Waypoint just kind of help as many people as we can. I mean we don't really have too much criteria. If you call us, if we see you, we meet you out in Washtenaw County, we can offer our services to you. So, our three programs will be hygiene kit in street outreach. We hand out hygiene kits to the people out in Ypsilanti. We do resource navigation, and what that is we can set up a time to kind of talk about different organizations and how they can help you. We offer peer support, peer recovery support. We can have me or a volunteer kind of help you goal plan and kind of provide that lived experience and that motivation. And then, we're also expanding on a re-entry program. So, we've got a reentry workshop this Saturday. I'm pretty excited about that as well!

Lee Van Roth: And coming from a similar lived experience to the folks that you are providing this direct outreach to, can you give us a little bit more insight on what kinds of difficulties folks kind of run into and like in this navigation of systems when you are experiencing these things such as recovery, homelessness, all of these things that a lot of our neighbors are dealing with on a day-to-day basis?

Brandon McDonald: Yeah, absolutely! I think one of the biggest things is them not knowing the different organizations and the different pathways for them to get help if they want to. Like, a lot of people don't know. They may have a food pantry right next to them. A lot of people don't know the steps to get them signed up for inpatient or outpatient treatment. So, I think, with Waypoint, we try to break it down and list as many options. We also talk about what we've been through and our lived experience to try to help people. So, the biggest obstacle is people not knowing the many options that can help them in Washtenaw County.

Lee Van Roth: It's my understanding too, just from reading a little bit about your work as well as similar organizations in the area, another aspect or another difficulty that folks tend to run into is this kind of feeling of isolation from others in the community when you're experiencing these difficult transitions. How does Waypoint's work try to mitigate that isolation and loneliness through building relationships with the folks that you're working with?

Brandon McDonald: Yeah. So, we're never in any rush. We're there. I think communication. You can call us. You can text us. We can meet you somewhere. We could talk about what's going on. I've met people at AA and NA meetings. I've met people at the library, and they just kind of talk about what's kind of going on. So, we're here to help and we're hear to listen, so pretty much just being there and open to communication, open to listening.

Lee Van Roth: I want to talk a little bit about that workshop event that you mentioned happening on Saturday, November 21st. This is "Starting Over: Community Resource and Reentry" at the Superior Branch of YDL. Can you tell us a little more about what that event is going to look like and what you're hoping to accomplish with it?

Waypoint Outreach Initiative / Facebook

Brandon McDonald: Yeah. So, I'm pretty excited about it. I'm really excited because I get a couple of the Waypoint members, they're going to talk about their stories. We also have an individual that I used to help. He's going to talk his story as well. But the kind of the backdrop is we're going to talk about resources, we're going to talk about and break down peer support and how Waypoint can help with peer support. And then, we're going to do something kind of cool at the end to kind of end it off.

Lee Van Roth: And this event, this workshop, is free, open to anyone, whether they're returning home from incarceration, they are rebuilding after some kind of setback, all of these different paths folks might be taking toward this workshop. Why was it so important to ensure that this felt as accessible as possible for the folks that you're targeting?

Brandon McDonald: Yeah, I'm just committed to talking about and providing as much options to talk about resources and helping as many people as possible. So, like I said, I'm I'm happy that the Waypoint members are going to get to talk and kind of open up because that's helping with their development as well. But I want people to know that we're going to be available. We're going to be offering options. And anybody's welcome and free to come, you know?

Lee Van Roth: Is there anything that you want potential attendees to kind of know going into the event or if there are stories or things folks potentially could bring and share? What do you want folks to know before they step into the workshop on Saturday?

Brandon McDonald: Yeah. So, you don't have to know anything. But if anybody that wants to come in and speak and kind of talk about their journey, we're more than welcome in that, right? So, it's 90 minutes. I think that's plenty of time for anybody to come in, but we're going to provide paperwork. So, we're going to talk about resources. We're going talk about what peer support really means to us and stuff like that. So, they don't really need to bring anything. I'll just say, if they want to communicate or talk about themselves or their journey or somebody they know that's went to similar situations, they're more than welcome.

Waypoint Outreach Initiative / Facebook Veronica, Marley, and Taji of the Waypoint team complete our Field Readiness Workshop, working through real-life scenarios, resource navigation, peer support, boundaries, crisis situations, and what it truly means to meet people where they are.

Lee Van Roth: This is On The Ground Ypsi on 89.1 WEMU. I'm talking with Waypoint Outreach Initiative founder, Brandon McDonald, about the organization's work supporting people experiencing homelessness, recovery, reentry, and other challenging life circumstances. So, Brandon, if there is someone listening who maybe needs assistance themselves or knows someone who could benefit from these kinds of services that Waypoint is offering, how can folks get connected with you and the rest of the team?

Brandon McDonald: Yeah. So, we have a Facebook page, Waypoint Outreach Initiative. We also have a dedicated phone, 734-217-9669. You call that number or text that number. You're going to be speaking directly to me. And you also can email us at waypointypsi@gmail.com.

Lee Van Roth: And for those who maybe aren't searching for resources themselves but find the mission and the work that Waypoint is up to pretty inspiring or uplifting, are there ways for folks to get involved to say volunteer or to provide other assistance to their neighbors with the help of Waypoint?

Brandon McDonald: Absolutely! We have a website with the volunteer sheet they can fill out, but if they just email us or even call us, we can talk about them volunteering their time, which means a lot. So, thank you for anybody that might be interested in that.

Lee Van Roth: And I know you had mentioned that Waypoint is a relatively new organization here in the Ypsi area, and I'm sure that there is plenty of room to grow on your end as we look forward in the coming months and years. Are there any other projects or events or things that are maybe in the works that you can give us maybe a little bit of a sneak peek of?

Waypoint Outreach Initiative / Facebook Volunteers with Waypoint Outreach Initiative.

Brandon McDonald: Yeah. So, we're doing winter outreach. We're going to finalize locations, so we can give out coats and stuff like that, winter items. Shoutout to Fortis Academy and the Ann Arbor Library. We received donations from them. So, we're going be doing winter outreach, handing out stuff. We're also going to be available for peer support, peer recovery support, and resource navigation.

Lee Van Roth: Are there other organizations in the area? I had mentioned that there are my personal connections with some of these folks and people that are doing similar kind of work. Are there any partnerships that you currently have or are hoping to establish as we look forward to the winter and beyond?

Brandon McDonald: Yeah. So, nothing official yet, but we're keeping the lines of communication open, so we can come up that later with an established plan and how we can join together and help as many people as possible. So, nothing official yet.

Lee Van Roth: Brandon, I'll wrap up our conversation just by asking if there are any aspects to this work, either looking at your personal lived experience or the hearing the stories of others that have sort of imparted maybe bigger lessons upon you as far as how you want to see this organization grow and this work continue to thrive in this area.

Brandon McDonald: Yeah, I just love helping people. To see people grow and accomplish goals right in front of me that they may not have thought they could do is a beautiful thing. So, I'm going to be committed to helping people for as long as I can.

Waypoint Outreach Initiative / Facebook The Waypoint team had the opportunity to participate in the 2026 Youth Summit, connecting with community members, sharing resources, and introducing the work we're doing throughout Washtenaw County.

Lee Van Roth: Brandon, I want to thank you so much for joining me today and for sharing more about this work that you're doing within the Ypsi community and helping out some of our more vulnerable neighbors! These are really important things to think about, especially as we are seeing colder weather. There's going to be more need for more resources as we move forward, and it's great to hear about another org that's working in that regard!

Brandon McDonald: Absolutely! Thank you so much for your time!

Lee Van Roth: For more on today's conversation and a link to the full article, visit our website at WEMU.org. On the Ground Ypsi is brought to you in partnership with Concentrate Media. I'm Lee Van Roth, and this is your community NPR station, 89.1 WEMU, Ypsilanti.

Resources:

Concentrate Media

Jenny Rose Ryan's Article: Waypoint Outreach Initiative aims to support those dealing with reentry, homelessness, and other challenges

Waypoint Outreach Initiative

Waypoint Outreach Initiative Contact Info

Waypoint Outreach Initiative on Facebook

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