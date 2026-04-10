AAPS working on how to use AI in the classroom

Ann Arbor Public Schools wants to use artificial intelligence as a tool for learning and make sure it has proper oversight, so it’s not abused.

According to the Pew Research Center, over half of US teens have used AI Chatbots for help with schoolwork. Instructors at AAPS are collaborating with students, families and experts to find the best uses for artificial intelligence in the classroom.

Heather Kellstrom is the district’s Director of Instructional Technology. She says AI’s future role in education can’t be ignored.

“It’s probably less about should we or should we not use AI, but it really needs to be, when AI, which AI, and how AI?”

The plan is to make sure all AI education is grade appropriate and always to remember it’s to be used as a supplement for instructors and not a replacement.

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