East Jackson School Board president challenges incumbent rep in 46th District

Democrat Jan Maino is seeking to unseat two-term Republican state Rep. Kathy Schmaltz in Michigan’s reliably red 46th House District.

Republicans have represented District 46 since 1992. The district includes the cities of Jackson and Chelsea.

Maino says she initially thought it was “a wild idea” when friends suggested she challenge Schmaltz.

“I couldn’t imagine how to accomplish it. But I started talking to the right people and there was just so much enthusiasm and momentum for me because I have lived my lifetime in this district.”

Maino and Schmaltz are both campaigning on affordability. Schmaltz did not respond to WEMU’s requests to comment for this story. But her campaign website says income and property tax cuts are among her strategies to lower the cost of living.

Maino says she’d tackle high costs through affordable housing projects like Jackson's 100 Homes project, which is building houses on city lots and offering residents down payment assistance. She also wants to preserve Medicaid and food benefits.

Maino says she also wants to bring new businesses to Jackson, where auto industry-related business has dwindled.

“When things shifted and businesses closed up here, we have opportunity in vacant property to repurpose that and maybe do some things to incentivize businesses to start here and create jobs here.”

Education is also a top priority for both candidates. Maino says the state’s per-pupil allotment is not enough to ensure access to high-quality education for all Michigan students. She says standardized test scores say more about poverty in a school district than they do about the quality of the district’s teachers.

“I do like that our state is starting to think about a weighted system where if you lack resources or your community is highly impoverished, that you would be eligible for additional funding. And I think that's the start of leveling the playing field.”

Schmaltz's campaign website says she wants to increase per-pupil funding, expand career and technical education programs and address teacher shortages.

This story is part of a series previewing major local races in the 2026 midterm elections. Click here for more of WEMU's local election coverage.

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