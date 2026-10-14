Independent challenges Democrat in Ann Arbor's 4th Ward City Council race

The August primary isn’t always the last word in an Ann Arbor City Council race. In Ward 4, there are two candidates facing off on the November ballot.

Democrat Aidan Sova currently serves as president of the Ann Arbor Library Board. He’s the youngest Black person elected to office in city history. On city council, he says he’ll work to return to the fundamentals of municipal services.

Aiden Sova Democrat for City Council / voteaidansova.com Aidan Sova.

“People would frequently tell me about the need for excellent city services, reliable transportation, connected infrastructure and diversified housing options.”

Independent candidate James Trost is no stranger to politics. He’s worked on campaigns ranging from Paul Westone to Rick Snyder. Trost says the city needs nonpartisan representation on council.

James Trost - Ward 4 City Council / trostfora2council.com James Trost.

“People are basically coming on council because the party has made the decision, and my theory is more voices, regardless if people are saying there are too many people running. I would rather have too many choices than less.”

Early voting in Ann Arbor begins on Oct. 24th.

This story is part of a series previewing major local races in the 2026 midterm elections. Click here for more of WEMU's local election coverage.

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