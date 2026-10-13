New land purchases will advance Ann Arbor's Treeline Trail plan

A recent and a soon-to-be-purchased parcel are expected to become major parts of Ann Arbor’s planned Treeline Trail.

The trail would run down Allen Creek from Broadway Park West to near Michigan Stadium. There has been cleanup work on the site of a former gas station on North Main Street.

The City Council will vote next week to purchase a lot on Felch Street in the Allen Creek floodway.

Treeline Conservancy Executive Director for Development Cynthia Vanrenterghem says the conservancy will be able to get good use out of the parcels.

“We’re going to turn that into a nice green space, some rain gardens. But long-term, it’s a key anchor for the Gateway segment of the Treeline, and it will probably be an exit spot from the elevated trail.”

The elevated portion is to run above Depot and Summit Streets with a signature bridge over Main.

The conservancy is in final negotiations with a design firm candidate for trail's construction.

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