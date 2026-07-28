Lodi Township resident sues Toll Brothers over property development

A Lodi Township resident has filed a lawsuit against home developer Toll Brothers with the 22nd Circuit Court of Washtenaw County.

Susan Miller’s property is part of a land easement that is the site of a future subdivision by Toll Brothers.

Samuel Estenson is Miller’s attorney. He says the lawsuit alleges that the developer is building over Miller’s easement, which is the only access to her property. He adds there are concerns that a wastewater treatment plant for the Toll Brothers development will dump water that pollutes a creek 10 feet from her home.

“It’s going to discharge a little over 10,000 gallons a day of treated sewage into her property, and that Michigan law does not allow. A tributary, the Rouse Drain, that the private sewage system is going to discharge into is heaped into the Saline River.”

A preliminary hearing is set for August 5th.

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