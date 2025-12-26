Saline's wastewater treatment plant overhaul close to being on schedule

A major construction project in Saline is expected to be coming online in 2026. The long-awaited rehabilitation of the city’s wastewater treatment plant is getting closer to completion.

Work on the extensive overhaul began in 2023. The $26 million project is a little behind schedule, but the hope is it will catch up this spring.

Contractor Tetra Tech says major items will be completed each month as they move forward in 2026.

Mayor Brian Marl says he’s very happy to see how things have been going.

“Things are moving, progressing nicely. The presentation is, of course, online. You can watch the presentation via YouTube. All the support materials can be found on Minutes Documents on Demand.”

Most of the underground utilities have been installed, and most of the products are onsite. The entire project is expected to be completed in the late summer or early fall of 2026.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

