Water and sewer rate hikes coming to Saline

Saline residents will see a hike in their water and sewer bills come January.

City Treasurer Sarah Finch says the increases are necessary to meet rising operating costs, debt service and capital needs. It’s a 6.5% hike for water and 7.5% for sewer services.

City Manager Dan Swallow says the increases are needed.

“And we realize that nobody likes to increase water and sewer rates, but without an increase, we will have difficulty meeting all our financial obligations from an operations management standpoint, as well as from a debt service standpoint.”

A typical customer will see an increase of just under $11 a month.

Council member Chuck Lesch says the cost of everything has been going up. He says the city’s debt service must be addressed and keeping rates at this level is probably the best they can do.

