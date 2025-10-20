Saline City Council to hear Rec Center recommendations tonight

Ahead of tonight’s regular meeting, the Saline City Council will hold a workshop to hear the final recommendations of the Recreation Center Task Force. They include establishing a millage.

How to keep the Rec Center operating without digging deeper into the general fund has been an issue in Saline for years. The proposal is to partner with the Saline Area School District to create a millage to fund the center.

Mayor Brian Marl says a regional solution is required.

“We’ve already had some preliminary conversations with the leadership of Saline Area Schools and have a follow-up meeting scheduled, I think, for that first week in November, subsequent to this report being released and sort of digested and discussed by some of our key community stakeholders.”

Almost 60% of the people who use the Rec Center do not live in the City of Saline. Its programs are very popular with the school district’s students.

Marl says the one thing that can’t continue is the status quo.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

