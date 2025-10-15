Saline task force recommends millage for funding Rec Center

The task force assigned to find a path forward for the Saline Recreation Center has finalized its recommendations. It includes a possible millage and regional partnerships.

The Rec Center, while very popular, has increasingly needed dollars from Saline’s general fund. The task force’s report says the center is too important to the community to face closure and requires regional partnerships for long-term financial stability.

City Manager Dan Swallow says a multigovernmental millage seems like the best option.

“That, obviously, is a tough ask for the community. And so, we want to make sure we understand the value proposition. We understand the data behind it. And that’s what the task force was really looking forward to is, ‘OK, how do present the case, that, yes, additional funding is needed and how do we sustain the Recreation Center long-term?”

The task force is suggesting approaching the Saline Area School District for support. The report will be presented to the City Council on Monday.

