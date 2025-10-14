Saline Rec Center task force expected to finalize recommendations

The task force discussing the future of the Saline Recreation Center is expected to finalize its report for the City Council today. Recent expenses have gotten a lot of attention regarding the future of the complex.

The aquatic area at the Rec Center will be closed beginning October 20th, so a new dehumidification unit can be installed.

Originally, the more-than-$53,000 cost was to be paid from the city’s general fund. But that didn’t sit well with Mayor Pro-Tem Janet Dillon, who says the Rec Center needs to start footing its own bill.

A change order was approved to recoup all or a portion of the cost from the Rec Center budget.

“We keep dipping into fund balance, and it’s not sustainable. We need the part in order to do this. We need to do this work, but I am absolutely adamant that the Rec Center has to find the $53,000 to do this.”

The Rec Center Task Force and City Council will be holding a work meeting on Monday to discuss the report.

