City of Saline to receive MEDC grant for downtown meeting space

The City of Saline is getting a $1.5 million matching grant from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation to help pay for the development of a downtown public square.

The space is to be created behind Murphy’s Crossing at the corner of Ann Arbor Street and Michigan Avenue. It’s envisioned that the space could be used for local farmers’ markets, concerts and cultural and community events.

The City Council voted to contribute up to $500,000 for the project.

Mayor Brian Marl says plans have been in the works for decades.

“We’ve been talking about a gathering space in the heart of our downtown area since I was a little boy. And I turned 41 in July, so that gives you some perspective.”

If all goes according to plan, construction should begin next year.

Murphy’s Crossing is owned by Praxis Properties. Owner Tyler Kinley has taken the lead on garnering support for the project.

The overall cost is projected to be about $8 million.

