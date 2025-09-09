© 2025 WEMU
Dan Swallow starts tenure as Saline City Manager

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published September 9, 2025 at 6:02 AM EDT
Dan Swallow sits at his first Saline City Council meeting as city manager.
Kevin Meerschaert
/
89.1 WEMU
Dan Swallow officially took over Monday as Saline’s City Manager. He just left the same position in Tecumseh.

Swallow’s first day included his first City Council meeting that featured a fairly light agenda. He also met with several departments, including a visit to the Department of Public Works.

Swallow says he’s looking forward to what he’ll be able to accomplish as City Manager.

“Tonight, we talked a lot about infrastructure. That’s a priority of mine as well. Making sure that we maintain what we have on the ground, what we have in the air and making sure that is maintained going forward in an efficient and cost-effective manner.”

Elle Cole, who served as Acting City Manager for the past six months and lost out to Swallow for the permanent position, was praised for her work in the interim. She is staying on in Saline as Assistant City Manager.

