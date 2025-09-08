City of Saline to release findings of fire services evaluation

The Saline City Council tonight will share and discuss an independent analysis that recommends changes to area fire and rescue services.

Last November, the Council hired Washington D.C.-based Center for Public Safety Management to review the Saline Area Fire District. The district serves the city and Lodi, York and Saline Townships.

The study looked at its workload, demand, and response times. Mayor Brian Marl says it was a data-driven assessment.

“I’ve been involved in a lot of external, third-party consultant reviews. This is by far the most thorough and in-depth of any they I’ve been intimately involved with. I was very impressed.”

The report came up with four options. One would be to create an independent regional fire authority. It would have its own charter and board along with taxing power.

Marl says no decisions on the future of the Fire District will be made at tonight’s meeting.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

