City of Saline places road millage renewal on November ballot

The Saline City Council on Monday placed measures on the November ballot. It includes a renewal of the Road Millage.

The one-mill renewal is for three years and is expected to raise about $600,000 the first year. It would be in effect through 2029.

There was some discussion of asking voters to increase the tax to 1.5 mills and place a greater focus on pedestrian improvements. Council Member Nicole Rice says this isn’t the time to ask for such a hike.

“I’d like to see our comprehensive road plan kind of play out over the couple of years, see where we are and say, ‘You know what? We do need that 1.5 millage,’ and maybe put it back on in a couple of years.”

The Council also placed two charter amendments on the November ballot dealing with the procedures for placing citizen driven initiatives up for a vote to be consistent with state law.

