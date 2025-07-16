Issues of the Environment: Determining the future of the Saline River Dam

Overview



The City of Saline is currently evaluating the future of its historic dam on the Saline River, with three main options on the table: rehabilitation, replacement, or full removal, as outlined in a feasibility study presented by the Spicer Group in March 2025.

Removing the dam could restore nearly 10 miles of river habitat, improve water quality, and reconnect native fish migration routes, offering long-term ecological benefits that align with conservation priorities across the River Raisin watershed.

However, the proposed changes would significantly alter the Mill Pond area, impacting local recreation and businesses such as Wellers Carriage House, which has relied on the impounded water for its scenic and economic value.

In response to public input gathered during a town hall on December 9, 2024, and initial feedback due by January 31, 2025, the Saline City Council decided in April to postpone any final decision until October 2025 to allow for broader community engagement and intergovernmental consultation.

Mayor Brian Marl has emphasized transparency and collaboration throughout the process, stating that the city welcomes insights from neighboring communities and residents to ensure any long-term decision reflects both environmental stewardship and the needs of Saline’s future generations.

Transcription

David Fair: This is 89.1 WEMU, and the question being asked in Saline is, "Should it stay or should it go?" I'm speaking of the dam in the Saline River. I'm David Fair, and welcome to this week's edition of Issues of the Environment. The discussions have been underway for some time now, and this city has been gathering public input, reaching out to neighboring communities, and looking at environmental, ecological, and economic impacts of dam removal, while also studying whether the dam should rehabilitated or replaced. There's a lot to consider. And one of the people deeply involved in those considerations is our guest this morning. Brian Marl is Mayor of Saline. And, Mr. Mayor, thank you so much for the time today!

Mayor Brian Marl: It's my pleasure! Thank you for having me!

David Fair: The fact these discussions are taking place and this process is underway says that, to some degree, the dam is in a state of disrepair. What is the evaluation?

Mayor Brian Marl: The dam itself--the Mill Pond Dam--is actually in fair to decent condition, so there's no eminent concerns of failure. But it is something we're trying to be....well, seriously, it has a history of strong track record of being proactive on these types of issues, so we're going to thoughtfully assess our options before a decision would be be required. We're sort of looking 5, 10 years out and planning accordingly. And so, my colleagues and I deemed it appropriate and prudent to do a thoughtful and comprehensive evaluation of both the pros and cons of restoring the existing dam and infrastructure and the potential pros and the cons of removing it. And that's sort of where we stand today as of early July 2025.

David Fair: You've been very deliberate in weighing the various options. What has the feedback been from Saline residents so far?

Mayor Brian Marl: You know, it's been mixed. We've gotten a good response and excellent participation in the various town halls, meetings and events we've hosted on this subject. In complete candor, I would say, at this particular juncture, the community sentiment that we've received leans a little bit in favor of restoration and preserving of the existing asset, but there's certainly a sizable on contingent within the community that sees value, particularly from an environmental perspective and a cost perspective, in removing the dam.

David Fair: Well, removal would also potentially have some impacts on neighboring communities, and Saline officials have been diligent in trying to include those parties in the conversation. What has that feedback sounded like?

Mayor Brian Marl: Well, there's obviously some people who are very passionate about preservation of the existing asset, particularly those residential properties that border our Mill Pond. They enjoy the aesthetic value of the pond. We've also talked to my friend and my personal neighbor, Wendy Weller, who is the second-generation owner of Wellers Banquet Facility, which is a iconic business in Saline. It hosts weddings and special events and has for nearly 50 years. And that business, in particular, benefits from the dam, so she's a pretty stout advocate for its its preservation and repair. So, I think you find that, generally, the folks who are in favor of preserving the asset tend to live in that vicinity and see value, particularly from a aesthetic perspective, in preserving the dam as it exists today in July 2025.

David Fair: We're talking about the Saline River Dam and whether it should be removed, rehabilitated, or replaced with Saline Mayor Brian Marl on WEMU's Issues of the Environment. If the dam is removed, it could actually restore 10 miles or so of river habitat and, as you mentioned, has environmental and ecological benefits. What are those benefits that you're looking at on the positive side of the ledger or removal?

Mayor Brian Marl: Well first, it would be financial. Obviously, you'd have to upfront the cost to remove the dam, and that would be significant. No rational person would would deny that. But long-term, you save because you're not engaging in routine maintenance and repairs. Also, removal of the dam would likely, for lack of a better way to articulate it, sort of clean up or clear up the water that exists in Mill Pond. It's very muddy right now. There's a significant amount of silt in the pond. But I think the third real tangible benefit of removal, for those who advocate for that type of action, would be that you reclaim a significant amount of land topography in Mill Pond that could be used in ensuing years for future amenities or for residents to congregate and to recreate in what I think is arguably the nicest part in the City of Saline and, I would argue, one of the nicest parks in in Washtenaw County.

David Fair: Well, as you mentioned, removing the dam does come with an upfront price tag. It could provide economic benefit in the future, as you've pointed out. But the estimate is somewhere between $4.5 and $6 million for removal. In order to address that potentiality, we should probably discuss the cost of the other two options. That is keeping the dam and fixing it up. That has a price tag of $1 to $1.5 million. The combination idea of removing then replacing the dam--that is the most expensive option at an estimated $7 to 8 million. What has been the response to the possibility of those kinds of expenditures?

Mayor Brian Marl: Well, obviously, it's significant, and I think one of the challenges that we're trying to resolve presently is that we do not have the funds within our existing budget to repair or to reprieve place at this juncture. So, some changes would be need to be made or additional revenue would need to be generated. The reality, and I'm not associating judgment with this statement, perhaps to some it's a sad fact, but it's a fact nevertheless, is there are a lot of external pots of money available at both the state and federal level for removal of municipal dams. There isn't as much external funding for preservation or repair of an existing asset. So, if the community's consensus is to go the route of removal, there are some funding streams that I think we would compete for. And I think there's a pretty strong likelihood that we would be able to obtain some level of funding. If the community consensus is to preserve the existing asset, again, while the upfront costs are much, much less than removal, there might be more of a challenge to identify and earmark the necessary funds to complete said work.

David Fair: Once again, this is 89.1 WEMU, and our Issues of the Environment conversation continues with Saline Mayor Brian Marl. I'm curious as to whether you've been watching the process of what goes on with the Peninsular Paper Dam in Ypsilanti and those community conversations and those efforts to find funding to address the issues regarding the dam. Are you learning anything from that and applying it to how you're going through this process?

Mayor Brian Marl: Yeah. I wouldn't claim that I'm an expert on the process that has been initiated by that the leadership in Ypsilanti, but I have been following it. I have read a number of articles online, and my colleagues and I are also keenly aware of other municipalities in the region or state who are either currently dealing with these issues or have previously dealt with these issues. First and foremost, at least in my mind, would be the community of Dexter, and I applaud their efforts. I think they did an excellent job, one, in engaging the community and then executing a a quality project. I think, and I don't believe this to be hyperbolic, has been really transformational for their community. So, if we went the route of removal, and that's still very much in doubt, there's not community consensus at this date to do that, I think we would be looking to emulate the success that was achieved in the City of Dexter and elsewhere in our state and region.

David Fair: The Huron River Watershed Council typically finds that the restoration of natural flow to a river is the best way to go. Is that an organization that could help facilitate funding if the community decides upon removal?

Mayor Brian Marl: No guarantee, but I suspect so. I think we would be leaning on a lot of regional and national organizations to assist us with removal. But conversely, if we went the route of restoration, I think there would be a number of groups we would try to engage to assist us with those efforts as well.

David Fair: As i understand it, you and the rest of City Council are going to try and come to a final decision on exactly what to do in October of this year. How will your time be spent between now and then?

Mayor Brian Marl: Well, I think there's a likelihood that we'll be able to develop consensus in October, but, conversely, I wouldn't be surprised if it got pushed to the fourth quarter of this year or even the first quarter of 2026. So, we will continue to engage with community stakeholders. We will continue to connect with adjacent municipalities to inform them of the two options. Staff is also looking to see about securing funding sources or commitments for either the restoration or preservation. And of course, in the meantime, if any residents, business owners or community stakeholders have questions or concerns or have thoughts that they'd like to share, I would welcome them to not only reach out to my office, but also to share that perspective with my City Council colleagues as well.

David Fair: We'll be following the process along and all the way to its conclusion. So, I thank you for the time and the updates today, Mr. Mayor!

Mayor Brian Marl: It was my pleasure! Thank you for providing me the opportunity!

David Fair: That is Saline Mayor Brian Marl. He's been our guest on Issues of the Environment. If you'd like more information on the deliberations over the Saline Dam, stop by our website at WEMU.org. We'll get you connected to where you want to go. Issues of the Environment is produced in partnership with the Office of the Washtenaw County Water Resources Commissioner, and you hear it every Wednesday. I'm David Fair, and this is your community NPR station. It's 89.1 WEMU-FM Ypsilanti. Celebrating 60 years of broadcasting from the campus of Eastern Michigan University!

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

