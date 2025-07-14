City of Saline to consider fire department alternatives

The City of Saline has received the results of an analysis of the area fire district including some recommendations to improve service.

The Saline Area Fire District serves the city and surrounding townships of Saline, Lodi and York. The study was conducted by the Center for Public Safety Management based in Washington.

Acting City Manager Elle Cole says it was commissioned because it’s a growing region of Washtenaw County and services need to grow with it.

“And the CPSM data showed what most of us had felt, that some parts of the district were seeing travel times that didn’t meet ideal standards. We didn’t want to guess. We wanted to lead.”

Four suggestions were given as part of the analysis. They include having Saline create its own fire department, keeping things as they are now, or contacting services.

Cole says the city has created a working group to evaluate the options.

