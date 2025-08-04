© 2025 WEMU
Saline City Council to finalize contract with new City Manager

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published August 4, 2025 at 5:15 AM EDT
Saline City Hall
Kevin Meerschaert
/
89.1 WEMU
Saline City Hall

The Saline City Council tonight is expected to approve the contract for incoming City Manager Dan Swallow.

Swallow, the current City Manager in Tecumseh, was appointed to the position in June. He already was a resident of Saline.

Mayor Brian Marl says he’s excited Swallow will be leading the team, and he brings a lot of experience to the job.

“He served as a community development director, has expertise in planning, zoning, code compliance, was Economic Development Director in the City of Monroe and now has spent the last ten years--almost a full decade--in Tecumseh, which is a very vibrant, attractive, appealing small town.”

The deal is a two-year contract that will pay Swallow $165,000 the first year. He’ll have access to the city-owned vehicle. He is required to give 30 days’ notice to Tecumseh.

He will officially take over as Saline City Manager on September 8th.

