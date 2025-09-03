Saline may purchase historic Davenport-Curtiss House

The City of Saline has a goodwill agreement for the possible purchase of the historic Davenport House - Curtiss Mansion.

The city’s administration has been working the past several months to outline the terms of the agreement. A sale price is still to be determined.

A study will be conducted to see how, and if, it could be used for a public purpose once the purchase goes through.

Mayor Brian Marl says the house is more than just a historic structure.

“It is an emblem of Saline’s character, it is timeless, a unique and special asset truly distinct to the Saline Community. It is not often that a city is given the opportunity to reclaim a landmark of this magnitude and purpose it for the public good.”

Built by William Davenport in 1876, the mansion on E. Michigan Avenue has been owned by the Curtiss family since 1930. Both were prominent participants in Saline’s history.

