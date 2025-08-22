Saline water problem to be fixed next week

Officials in Saline have figured out what happened that caused a major water well pump to fail. They say repairs should be completed by the end of next week.

Earlier this week, the Number 5 well’s pump stopped working while another well’s pump was undergoing maintenance. It forced the city to ask residents to refrain from any non-essential water usage like watering lawns or washing vehicles.

Acting City Manager Elle Cole says the threads that hold the pump to the motor were corroded, causing it to fail. She says they’re asking residents and businesses to continue water restrictions through at least the end of next week.

“Right now, we are currently pumping about one MGP per day. Normally, the City of Saline in the summer is about 1.4 with kind of a high point rating of 1.7”

Cole says once the pumps are back online, they will begin inspecting the other wells to make sure their pumps are in good condition.

