City of Dexter considering public restrooms for old post office building

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published August 11, 2025 at 5:56 PM EDT
The historic building on 8050 Main Street in Dexter.
City of Dexter
The historic building on 8050 Main Street in Dexter.

The City of Dexter is considering what to do with the historic building at 8050 Main Street, which was once the village’s post office built by the city’s founder.

Judge Samuel Dexter erected the building in 1834. It’s been home to numerous establishments for decades. It was most recently Hotel Hickman Chuckwagon BBQ, which closed in 2023.

City Manager Justin Breyer says they are looking for a better use for the municipally-owned building.

“One of our goals through our Parks and Recreation Master Plan is to look at and identify central locations for more permanent public restrooms, rather than portable toilets.”

It has also been discussed to use open space in the front of the building as a welcome center or for the Chamber of Commerce.

The initial plans would be for two accessible family restrooms on the site and to bring it back to its original design.

