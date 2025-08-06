Dexter Land Sale proposal approved by wide margin

The City of Dexter has been given the green light by its residents to sell city-owned property.

Nearly two-thirds of Dexter voters voted in favor of allowing city officials to begin the process of selling off a 2.3 acre parcel of land. It’s located at the intersection of Dexter-Ann Arbor and Meadowview Drive and was originally going to house a new fire station.

City officials instead renovated the existing station on Main Street. Sanam Aldag (Sah-Nahm All-Dahg) is a Dexter City Councilmember. She says Tuesday’s vote shows residents recognize the benefit of selling the property.

“Right now the property generates expenses for us and does not generate any revenue for the city of Dexter. Which is basically creating expenses for the taxpayer without contributing to the City.”

Aldag says the land is zoned as mixed-use as part of the city’s Dexter-Ann Arbor Corridor. She says discussion for the land sale will be added to the August 11th or 25th city council meeting agendas.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

