Dexter Community School District Voters pass bond measure

Voters in the Dexter Community School District approved a bond proposition on Tuesday.

The bond of just under $242 million passed by a 56-44% margin. About one-fourth of the registered voters in the district that includes parts of Washtenaw and Livingston Counties cast ballots.

School Superintendent Christopher Timmis says he’s very happy the community came out to support the students.

“It’s been a long process. The community developed the proposal and refined it, and it’s great to see it pass and put it into motion for our kids.”

The bond will be used to pay for several projects to modernize the educational experience for the children in the district. It includes additions and remodeling for some schools, new technology equipment and other facility upgrades.

