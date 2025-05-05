Dexter Community Schools seeks approval of bond issue on Tuesday

Dexter Community Schools have a bond proposition on the ballot Tuesday asking to borrow just under $242 million.

Dollars from the bonds will help Dexter Community Schools move into the modern era of education. The district has a number of schools built in the 1950’s and are not well designed for the classroom needs of today or the future.

Superintendent Chris Timmis says modern education techniques require a modern designed classroom.

“Students no longer sit in rows and just listen to lectures all day. It’s a lot of interactive learning, which requires the space to be a little different.”

Timmis says school buildings also need the refurbishing that’s expected in older structures. He says they also need to make improvements for career tech and building trades in the high school and build a new small theater for school and community use.

