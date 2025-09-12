City of Saline to revisit proposed downtown e-bike ordinance

The City of Saline is taking a second look at a new ordinance regulating e-bikes and similar modes of transportation.

The new ordinance would have banned e-bikes on sidewalks downtown. It would prohibit electric skateboard use on sidewalks citywide. Exemptions would be in place for people with assistive mobility devices.

But residents raised concerns over the e-bikes being pushed onto busy roads, so Deputy City Manager Elle Cole says they are looking at a more measured plan.

“First, install signage on Ann Arbor-Saline Road from Henry to Michigan Avenue just encouraging people to walk their bicycle, e-bikes, skateboards through our downtown area.”

Cole says they also want to change the current bicycle ordinance to include e-bikes and similar modes of transportation.

The modified ordinance is expected to be presented to the City Council for approval on October 20th.

