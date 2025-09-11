Washtenaw County Sheriff Alyshia Dyer issues fall deer season driving advisory

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office has issued a fall deer season driving advisory for the next several months.

Drivers should be on the lookout for deer from now till January.

Alyshia Dyer is the county’s sheriff. She says deer like to travel during early evening and early morning hours. She says people should be aware of what to do if a deer jumps out in front of their vehicle.

“If a deer does enter the roadway, we ask people to brake and do not swerve. Swerving into incoming traffic or swerving off the road could cause more serious crashes. And so, the recommendation is to brake firmly and to stay in your lane.”

Dyer says deer crashes are most common in rural areas, particularly in Scio and Ypsilanti Township. She says deer often come in groups and are most commonly encountered in October and November.

