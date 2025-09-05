Recent Crashes on I-94 at Jackson Rd Bring Up Area’s Dangerous History

Two major crashes this week at the Jackson Road ramps at I-94 have raised concerns in the local community.

Ann Arbor Fire Chief Mike Kennedy says over 200 crashes happen there annually.

He says many have gotten injured or killed near the ramps including firefighter Amy Schnearle-Pennywitt in 2006 while she was assisting in a pileup.

“We’ve literally had hundreds of crashes over the last nineteen years since that tragedy where other civilian lives have been killed.”

Kennedy says the section’s near 90-degree turn is very unsafe due to the lack of visibility of merging vehicles.

He says he’s asked MDOT to consider redesigning that part of the highway for safety but has not heard anything from them on the matter.

