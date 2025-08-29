AAPD helps to make Ann Arbor safe for U-M's first football game of season

The Ann Arbor Police Department has been working this week to make traffic and safety at the University of Michigan’s first home football game of the season as smooth as possible.

Football season is kicking off this Saturday at the University of Michigan Stadium.

Kory Petterle is a sergeant in the Ann Arbor Police Department’s special services division. He says knowing where to go and what you can bring will make traffic and safety an easier task for everyone.

“Try to plan out your day as best you can. When does your parking open? We always see people get turned around at the gates to the stadium. They have a no-bag policy, so leave things like bags in your car.”

Petterle says visitors should be aware that Main Street south of the stadium will be a one-way street toward I-94 when football games are let out. He says the AAPD recommends using the WAZE app to stay informed about any traffic updates during this football season.

