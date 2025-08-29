© 2025 WEMU
AAPD helps to make Ann Arbor safe for U-M's first football game of season

89.1 WEMU | By Ana Longoria
Published August 29, 2025 at 4:00 PM EDT
Michigan Stadium, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Ken Lund
/
Wikipedia Media Commons
Michigan Stadium, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan.

The Ann Arbor Police Department has been working this week to make traffic and safety at the University of Michigan’s first home football game of the season as smooth as possible.

Football season is kicking off this Saturday at the University of Michigan Stadium.

Kory Petterle is a sergeant in the Ann Arbor Police Department’s special services division. He says knowing where to go and what you can bring will make traffic and safety an easier task for everyone.

“Try to plan out your day as best you can. When does your parking open? We always see people get turned around at the gates to the stadium. They have a no-bag policy, so leave things like bags in your car.”

Petterle says visitors should be aware that Main Street south of the stadium will be a one-way street toward I-94 when football games are let out. He says the AAPD recommends using the WAZE app to stay informed about any traffic updates during this football season.

Sports Ann ArborCity of Ann ArborAnn Arbor Police DepartmentThe University of Michiganmichigan stadiumU-M FootballFootballAthleticstraffic safetytrafficPublic Safety
Ana Longoria
Ana Longoria is a news reporter for WEMU.
    Former EMU Football player to be featured on 'America’s Best Restaurants Roadshow'
    Caroline MacGregor
    A former EMU football player, who now owns a restaurant in Saline, will be featured in a national food show. “America’s Best Restaurants Roadshow” spotlights local, independently owned restaurants across the country. On Friday, August 29th, they will be taping an episode at Oscar’s Sports & Grill on S. State Road in Saline. WEMU’s Caroline MacGregor chats with owner James Scalzi about how Oscar's came to be chosen as a restaurant that stands apart.
  • Michigan Stadium.
    Sports
    U-M fined, Head Football Coach Moore suspended over sign stealing scandal
    Kevin Meerschaert
    Michigan Head Football Coach Sherrone Moore will serve a three-game suspension, and the university has been fined tens of millions of dollars for stealing opponents’ signs and obstructing the NCAA investigation. The sanctions were handed down today by the NCAA Infractions Committee. WEMU’s Kevin Meerschaert reports.
  • Ryan Wooley at the WEMU studio.
    Sports
    WEMU's 60th Anniversary Celebration: Reflections and ruminations with sportscaster Ryan Wooley
    David Fair
    WEMU continues to celebrate its 60th year of serving Washtenaw County and other parts of the region. Throughout the year, we’re presenting conversations with people who have helped build the station into the community’s home for jazz, news and blues. Let’s not forget: Sports also play a role as we are the home of Eastern Michigan University athletics. In that arena, we have helped launch broadcasting careers. From sports talk host, to play-by-play man to stadium announcer at Comerica Park for the Detroit Tigers... Those are all roles filled by Ryan Wooley.