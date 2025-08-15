U-M fined, Head Football Coach Moore suspended over sign stealing scandal

Michigan Head Football Coach Sherrone Moore will serve a three-game suspension, and the university has been fined tens of millions of dollars for stealing opponents’ signs and obstructing the investigation. The sanctions were handed down today by the NCAA Infractions Committee.

The report states former football staff member Connor Stalions orchestrated the scheme where future opponents signal callers were filmed. Stalions deciphered the signals and gave the information to the coaching staff.

The fine is $50,000, plus 10% of the football team’s program budget. It also includes the loss of all post season revenue for 2025 and ‘26.

Chief Hearing Officer Norman Bay says several people worked to impede the investigation.

“The true scope and scale of the scheme, including the competitive advantage it afforded, will never be fully known, due to individuals’ intentional destruction and withholding materials and information.”

Former Head Coach Jim Harbaugh has been slapped with a ten-year “show-cause” order, which is a barrier from future hiring. Stalions’ “show-cause” is for eight years.

UPDATE - The University released this statement Friday afternoon -

We appreciate the work of the Committee on Infractions. But, respectfully, in a number of instances the decision makes fundamental errors in interpreting NCAA bylaws; and it includes a number of conclusions that are directly contrary to the evidence – or lack of evidence – in the record. We will appeal this decision to ensure a fair result.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org