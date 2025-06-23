© 2025 WEMU
Three new roundabouts coming to Washtenaw County

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published June 23, 2025 at 4:00 PM EDT
More roundabouts are coming to Washtenaw County.

The Road Commission announced the roundabouts will be built at Martz and Whittaker Roads, Scio Church and Zeeb, and Dixboro and Pontiac Trail. All three projects will begin in 2026 and are receiving federal funding.

Director of Engineering Brent Schlack says roundabouts reduce carbon emissions and are safer for travel.

“So, typical, traditional, four-legged intersections have 32 conflict points. That’s points where vehicles cross each other, or they can potentially impact each other. At a roundabout, there’s eight conflict points.”

Schlack wants to remind motorists that vehicles in the circle of the roundabout always have the right of way.

The Road Commission will hold virtual public meetings this fall. All three will require detours for several weeks.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

