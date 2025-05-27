Tyler Road bridge in Ypsilanti Township reopens after two years of work

After two years of construction, the Washtenaw County Road Commission has finished reconstructing Tyler Road in Ypsilanti Township after being damaged by a flood.

A flood in August 2023 overwhelmed a dam in Ypsilanti Township, causing rushing water to erode the subbase of the bridge on Tyler Road between McGregor and Airport Road.

Nate Murphy is the Washtenaw County Road Commission’s Senior Project Manager for Design and Construction. He says the $289,000 repair project replaced the loosened road material and included mitigations to avoid future flood damage.

“We have a catch basin. Basically, the water is collected upstream of where, instead of allowing it to get all the way to the bridge, we try to divert it with catch basins on either side of the road.”

Murphy says there are long-term plans to do further work on Tyler Road, but nothing is scheduled at the moment.

Tyler Road is currently open to drivers.

