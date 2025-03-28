Plans underway for Whittaker Road Corridor in Ypsilanti Township to receive new roundabout

Plans are underway to install a roundabout at the intersection of Whittaker and Martz Road, marking it the fourth roundabout on the Whittaker Road Corridor.

The Washtenaw County Road Commission will construct another roundabout on Whittaker Road in Ypsilanti Township for the third consecutive year, following the previous installations at the Bemis intersection in 2023 and the Willis intersection in 2024.

Assistant Director of Engineering Aaron Berkholz says adding a roundabout at Martz Road will further reduce the likelihood of T-bone crashes, especially at intersections near residential areas and Lincoln Consolidated Schools.

“During peak hours, Whittaker Road is a very busy road. So, having roundabouts through this corridor contributes to better safety, and it contributes to better flow of traffic.”

Berkholz says after drafting the roundabout design plans, the Road Commission will hold public meetings to gather input on the Whittaker-Martz intersection.

Construction is planned to begin in 2026.

