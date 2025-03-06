Washtenaw County Road Commission reveals upcoming projects

The Washtenaw County Road Commission has revealed its plans for 2025 projects paid for through the roads and non-motorized millage.

The WCRC’s administration presented a report to the Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners on Wednesday. Managing Director Matt MacDonnell says the goal is to put the money collected back into the community.

One issue brought up by the commissioners is the possibility of more roundabouts being built in the county. MacDonnell says they are an option at some intersections.

“They tend to move traffic fairly well. They’re efficient. One of the other benefits is that people slow down. They have to get into a roundabout, as compared to a traffic signal, where, with a green phase, it may be 45-50 miles per hour.”

The 0.5 mill tax raises about $10.9 million annually. $4.9 million of that goes to the Road Commission.

