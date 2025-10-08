Saline City Council endorses creation of Fire Authority

The City of Saline has taken the first step in the creation of a regional Fire Authority. It would replace the joint agreement between the city and Saline, Lodi, and York Townships.

A Fire Authority would be a more formal entity. It would have its own millage authorization ability.

A recent study into fire services for the region showed establishing an authority would be the preferred governance option.

Saline Mayor Pro-Tem Janet Dillon says she supports the concept but needs to see more details.

“Right now, it is very preliminary, and trying to figure out how to go from an informal structure to a much more formal structure within four municipalities is going to take some time.”

The Saline Area Fire Board met last week and discussed the creation of an authority. Costs to operate the department have risen sharply over the years with more money coming out of the general fund.

