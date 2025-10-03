Saline voters to decide on charter amendments and road millage renewal

Saline residents will decide this fall if they want to renew their street millage and approve a pair of charter amendments.

The road millage renewal is for another three years from 2027 through 2029. The one-mil tax is expected to generate a little over $600,000 annually.

Public Works Director Zach Haapala says the millage is needed to keep the streets maintained.

“We do not get what we believe to be adequate financial support from the federal government or the state government. In most times, it’s extremely difficult to get any funding for our local roads.”

One charter amendment raises the threshold for city purchases before a referendum can be filed against it from $5,000 to $25,000. The other changes the language regarding citizen initiatives, so their timing is consistent with state law.

