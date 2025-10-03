© 2025 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Saline voters to decide on charter amendments and road millage renewal

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published October 3, 2025 at 8:45 AM EDT
City of Saline Public Works Director Zach Haapala addresses Saline City Council on October 2, 2025.
Kevin Meerschaert
/
89.1 WEMU
City of Saline Public Works Director Zach Haapala addresses Saline City Council on October 2, 2025.

Saline residents will decide this fall if they want to renew their street millage and approve a pair of charter amendments.

The road millage renewal is for another three years from 2027 through 2029. The one-mil tax is expected to generate a little over $600,000 annually.

Public Works Director Zach Haapala says the millage is needed to keep the streets maintained.

“We do not get what we believe to be adequate financial support from the federal government or the state government. In most times, it’s extremely difficult to get any funding for our local roads.”

One charter amendment raises the threshold for city purchases before a referendum can be filed against it from $5,000 to $25,000. The other changes the language regarding citizen initiatives, so their timing is consistent with state law.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
WEMU News salineCity of SalineZach HaapalaRoad repairroadsmillageamendmentElections
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
Related Content