Absentee ballots on the way for November election

Washtenaw County voters should be receiving their absentee ballot for the November election in the coming days.

Thursday was the first day absentee ballots were required to be available. City and township clerks are dropping them in the mail for those on the permanent list and who have signed up for this election. Over 83,000 ballots have been issued.

Washtenaw County Director of Elections Rena Basch says they should be arriving at people’s addresses shortly.

“They’re going out now in bulk mail, and if they are expecting an absentee ballot and they don’t see one in about two weeks, they should probably just call the local clerk and check.”

Something else to remember is that early voting for this November election will only be available in Ann Arbor and only for five days. Basch says given the expected turnout and the cost, it’s impractical to hold early voting countywide.

