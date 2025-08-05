August 2025 election in Washtenaw County today

Voters in Ann Arbor will decide what they want to do with the lot on and next to the downtown library on this primary election day. Other votes will be cast around Washtenaw County.

Along with Proposals A and B in Ann Arbor, Milan has its mayoral primary and a primary for Milan Library Board. There are three running to fill a partial term on the Ypsilanti Township Park Commission.

One change this election is absentee ballots can be counted prior to 8 PM Election Night.

Ann Arbor City Clerk Jacqueline Beaudry says that could speed up the counting process, except at the drop boxes.

“I do have staff assigned throughout the city to collect the final drops at 8:00 and lock the box. And then, they do have to bring those ballots back to City Hall to be checked in.”

There are also four millage renewals on the ballot in Ypsilanti Township, a sinking fund millage renewal for Northville Public Schools and a city-owned land sale in Dexter.

Polls close at 8 PM.

