Rep. Dingell slams Trump's call to end mail-in voting

Published August 25, 2025 at 6:56 AM EDT
Michigan 6th District Congresswoman Debbie Dingell says President Trump’s attempts to ban mail-in voting is just another attempt by him to reduce voting access.

Trump had threatened to issue an executive order banning mail-in voting and electronic voting machines, but legal experts note the Constitution gives Congress the authority to regulate federal elections and the states to control their operations.

Dingell says Trump is just trying to suppress opposition.

“The President attempts to ban vote by mail. They are delegitimizing the votes of seniors, people with disabilities, soldiers that serve overseas.”

The Michigan Secretary of State’s Office has announced a new online platform will be launched in September to better serve the needs of military and overseas voters. It will deliver ballots electronically to eligible voters and give them the option to mark and return them through a secure online portal.

