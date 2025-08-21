© 2025 WEMU
Rep. Dingell, environmental advocates criticize federal clean energy cuts

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published August 21, 2025 at 4:02 PM EDT
(From L to R) John Ritcher, Great Lakes Renewable Energy Association Senior Policy Analyst; Briana DuBose, Executive Director EcoWorks; Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity Chief Deputy Director Johnathan Smith; U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell; Federal Government Affairs Director of the Michigan League of Conservation Voters Bentley Johnson; and Missy Stults, Director of Ann Arbor's Sustainability and Innovations Office speak at an environmental summit at Ann Arbor's Veterans Memorial Park.
Kevin Meerschaert
/
89.1 WEMU
(From L to R) John Ritcher, Great Lakes Renewable Energy Association Senior Policy Analyst; Briana DuBose, Executive Director EcoWorks; Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity Chief Deputy Director Johnathan Smith; U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell; Federal Government Affairs Director of the Michigan League of Conservation Voters Bentley Johnson; and Missy Stults, Director of Ann Arbor's Sustainability and Innovations Office speak at an environmental summit at Ann Arbor's Veterans Memorial Park.

6th District Congresswoman Debbie Dingell was joined by clean energy leaders this morning to talk about the negative impacts the Trump administration actions are having on the industry in Michigan.

Standing under the solar carpark canopy at Ann Arbor’s Veterans Memorial Park Pool & Ice Arena, Dingell and others warned that the rollback of green energy investments and tax credits is slowing progress and increasing costs.

Dingell says Trump is reneging on a promise he made to consumers.

“The President said he was going to lower utility costs by 50% in the first six months. He hasn’t lowered. He has increased. Solar and wind are cheaper and actually can be very reliable too, and that is not happening.”

Federal Government Affairs Director of the Michigan League of Conservation Voters, Bentley Johnson says canceled grants, fired staff, and operation rollbacks will lead to job losses in the clean energy industry, where the state has been in the forefront.

