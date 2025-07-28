Dingell tells public media supporters to keep up the fight

Michigan 6th District Congresswoman Debbie Dingell says she will do all she can to restore funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. She’s telling supporters not to let up the fight.

Dingell says it has not been easy fighting against the actions of the Trump Administration and Republican leadership at the Capitol. She says there needs to be a reminder that it’s the legislative branch that is supposed to hold the purse strings, not the executive.

Dingell says those in rural areas need to continue emphasizing the importance of public media to their legislators and not to give up.

“People are getting discouraged. There’s so many issues that you’ve got to talk about. You can’t get discouraged. You’ve got to have hope. And the collective ‘we’ have to raise our voices and demand accountability from our elected representatives.”

Dingell says people care about public broadcasting and many of the programs being discussed and are threatened by funding cuts. She says they need to make their voices heard.

