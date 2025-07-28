© 2025 WEMU
Dingell tells public media supporters to keep up the fight

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published July 28, 2025 at 5:54 AM EDT
Rep. Debbie Dingell speaks at Matthaei Botanical Gardens encouraging residents to keep supporting public media.
Kevin Meerschaert
/
89.1 WEMU
Rep. Debbie Dingell speaks at Matthaei Botanical Gardens encouraging residents to keep supporting public media.

Michigan 6th District Congresswoman Debbie Dingell says she will do all she can to restore funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. She’s telling supporters not to let up the fight.

Dingell says it has not been easy fighting against the actions of the Trump Administration and Republican leadership at the Capitol. She says there needs to be a reminder that it’s the legislative branch that is supposed to hold the purse strings, not the executive.

Dingell says those in rural areas need to continue emphasizing the importance of public media to their legislators and not to give up.

“People are getting discouraged. There’s so many issues that you’ve got to talk about. You can’t get discouraged. You’ve got to have hope. And the collective ‘we’ have to raise our voices and demand accountability from our elected representatives.”

Dingell says people care about public broadcasting and many of the programs being discussed and are threatened by funding cuts. She says they need to make their voices heard.

Tags
WEMU News Debbie DingellU.S. House of RepresentativescongressFederal GovernmentDonald Trumpcorporation for public broadcastingPublic Mediabudget cuts
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
