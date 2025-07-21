© 2025 WEMU
Congresswoman Dingell says rescission cuts will have devastating effects

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published July 21, 2025 at 5:54 AM EDT
Rep. Debbie Dingell
Kevin Meerschaert
/
89.1 WEMU
Rep. Debbie Dingell

Michigan 6th District Congresswoman Debbie Dingell says the rescission bill passed last week will have serious ramifications beyond public broadcasting.

Dingell says the defunding of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting will be detrimental to news and information coverage, particularly in rural areas that have no other media access.

She also says the $8 million being cut from foreign aid will create health problems in other nations.

“Where we ensure that other counties have access to vaccinations and immunizations. There were times that measles was, like, not a known disease. Smallpox, right now, and Mpox is coming back.”

Dingell says the U.S. is fast becoming one the most disliked countries in the world. She says vaccines are being thrown away instead of going to people in need. Dingell says that’s not responsible government and detrimental to important international relationships.

