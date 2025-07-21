Congresswoman Dingell says rescission cuts will have devastating effects

Michigan 6th District Congresswoman Debbie Dingell says the rescission bill passed last week will have serious ramifications beyond public broadcasting.

Dingell says the defunding of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting will be detrimental to news and information coverage, particularly in rural areas that have no other media access.

She also says the $8 million being cut from foreign aid will create health problems in other nations.

“Where we ensure that other counties have access to vaccinations and immunizations. There were times that measles was, like, not a known disease. Smallpox, right now, and Mpox is coming back.”

Dingell says the U.S. is fast becoming one the most disliked countries in the world. She says vaccines are being thrown away instead of going to people in need. Dingell says that’s not responsible government and detrimental to important international relationships.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

