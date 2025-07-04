Rep. Dingell slams GOP for passing reconciliation bill

Michigan 6th District Congresswoman Debbie Dingell says passage of the Republicans’ reconciliation of President Trump’s "big, beautiful bill" is dangerous and will have detrimental effects across Michigan.

Dingell calls the bill one of the most consequential, devastating, and dangerous bills Congress has passed in recent history. She says ripping away health care and cuts to programs like SNAP will be harmful to people with the greatest needs.

“Kids are going to be hungry. Seniors are going to be hungry. It’s the largest cut in history of food assistance. Our food banks are really struggling.”

The bill cuts SNAP by 20%. Dingell says that will force states to cover more of the cost, which could lead to states eliminating the program.

She says as many as 300 hospitals, especially in rural areas, will be forced to cut services or close due to lack of funding.

