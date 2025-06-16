© 2025 WEMU
Congresswoman Debbie Dingell to hold Dexter, Belleville town hall meetings

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published June 16, 2025 at 7:36 AM EDT
Residents attend a town hall meeting featuring U.S. Rep Debbie Dingell (D-Ann Arbor) at Washtenaw Community College.
Kevin Meerschaert
/
89.1 WEMU
Residents attend a town hall meeting featuring U.S. Rep Debbie Dingell (D-Ann Arbor) at Washtenaw Community College.

If the last one was any indication, a big crowd can be expected tonight as Congresswoman Debbie Dingell and Washtenaw County state legislators will be holding a town hall meeting in Dexter.

When Dingell and others held a similar meeting at Washtenaw Community College in March, about 1,000 people showed up to voice their concerns about what was happening in Washington and Lansing. Things have only gotten more intense since.

Tonight’s town hall begins at 6 PM at the Dexter High School Center for the Performing Arts. Dingell says she wants to hear what’s on the minds of her constituents.

“And I want to talk about what’s happening in Washington and about what we’re doing and how we have to work together to protect our democracy, the policies and programs and funding for issues that we all care about.”

Dingell is holding another town hall on Wednesday. It will be held in Belleville at 6 PM at the Ted Scott Campus of Wayne County Community College.

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
WEMU News Debbie DingellU.S. House of RepresentativescongressFederal Governmentwashtenaw community collegedexterBellevillewashtenaw countywayne countytown hall
