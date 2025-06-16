Congresswoman Debbie Dingell to hold Dexter, Belleville town hall meetings

If the last one was any indication, a big crowd can be expected tonight as Congresswoman Debbie Dingell and Washtenaw County state legislators will be holding a town hall meeting in Dexter.

When Dingell and others held a similar meeting at Washtenaw Community College in March, about 1,000 people showed up to voice their concerns about what was happening in Washington and Lansing. Things have only gotten more intense since.

Tonight’s town hall begins at 6 PM at the Dexter High School Center for the Performing Arts. Dingell says she wants to hear what’s on the minds of her constituents.

“And I want to talk about what’s happening in Washington and about what we’re doing and how we have to work together to protect our democracy, the policies and programs and funding for issues that we all care about.”

Dingell is holding another town hall on Wednesday. It will be held in Belleville at 6 PM at the Ted Scott Campus of Wayne County Community College.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

