Washtenaw County educators ask supporters to fight federal funding cuts

A town hall meeting was held Wednesday night to talk about threats to local education due to current and possible future federal funding cuts.

Local and state officials joined several dozen education activists at Washtenaw Community College to talk about the dangers of cuts under consideration by the Trump Administration.

State School Board President Dr. Pamela Pugh says supporters need to emphasize recent accomplishments to save needed funding.

“We are celebrating the highest graduation rates on record, highest career tech education, CTE completers, that we’ve continued to pass a record and historical budget to undo decades of underfunding.”

Pugh says they also have to fight against what she calls “callous and cruel” policies being pushed in Washington.

