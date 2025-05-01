© 2025 WEMU
Washtenaw County educators ask supporters to fight federal funding cuts

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published May 1, 2025 at 6:22 AM EDT
(From L to R) State Board of Education President Dr. Pamela Pugh, WISD Superintendent Naomi Norman, AAPS Superintendent Jazz Parks, YCS Superintendent Dr. Alena Zachery-Ross, State Senator Jeff Irwin, and State Rep. Jimmie Wilson Jr. address the public during a town hall regarding federal budget cuts at Washtenaw Community College.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Residents gather for a town hall regarding federal budget cuts to education at Washtenaw Community College.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Residents gather for a town hall regarding federal cuts to education at Washtenaw Community College.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU

A town hall meeting was held Wednesday night to talk about threats to local education due to current and possible future federal funding cuts.

Local and state officials joined several dozen education activists at Washtenaw Community College to talk about the dangers of cuts under consideration by the Trump Administration.

State School Board President Dr. Pamela Pugh says supporters need to emphasize recent accomplishments to save needed funding.

“We are celebrating the highest graduation rates on record, highest career tech education, CTE completers, that we’ve continued to pass a record and historical budget to undo decades of underfunding.”

Pugh says they also have to fight against what she calls “callous and cruel” policies being pushed in Washington.

Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
