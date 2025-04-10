© 2025 WEMU
School Closing Information

Public education advocates look to change Michigan's income tax for schools

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published April 10, 2025 at 7:02 AM EDT
Post-it notes from residents for the Graduated Income Tax town hall at the Washtenaw County Learning Resource Center on April 9, 2025.
Residents attend the Graduated Income Tax town hall at the Washtenaw County Learning Resource Center on April 9, 2025.
Residents attend the Graduated Income Tax town hall at the Washtenaw County Learning Resource Center on April 9, 2025.
Peri Stone-Palmquist speaks during the Graduated Income Tax town hall at the Washtenaw County Learning Resource Center on April 9, 2025.
Michigan State Senators Jeff Irwin and Sue Shink attend the Graduated Income Tax town hall at the Washtenaw County Learning Resource Center on April 9, 2025.
State Senator Jeff Irwin speaks to a resident at the Graduated Income Tax town hall at the Washtenaw County Learning Resource Center on April 9, 2025.
Residents post notes during the Graduated Income Tax town hall at the Washtenaw County Learning Resource Center on April 9, 2025.
Residents post notes during the Graduated Income Tax town hall at the Washtenaw County Learning Resource Center on April 9, 2025.
Residents post notes during the Graduated Income Tax town hall at the Washtenaw County Learning Resource Center on April 9, 2025.
A group of education advocates are looking to make changes to Michigan’s income tax to benefit public schools.

About 100 people packed into the Washtenaw County Learning Resource Center to talk about the history of education funding in Michigan and how it continues to lag behind most other states.

What’s being proposed is asking voters in 2026 to move to a graduated state income tax. The details are still to be worked out, but Ann Arbor State Senator Jeff Irwin says he supports the change.

“I’ve long been in favor of making changes to our income tax system, so that extremely high earners would contribute more. The very first bill I introduced as a State Representative was one to allow a graduated income tax here in Michigan.”

The additional funds would be earmarked for K-12 education. Supporters would need to collect 700,000 signatures to get the proposal on the ballot.

Kevin Meerschaert
