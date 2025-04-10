Public education advocates look to change Michigan's income tax for schools

A group of education advocates are looking to make changes to Michigan’s income tax to benefit public schools.

About 100 people packed into the Washtenaw County Learning Resource Center to talk about the history of education funding in Michigan and how it continues to lag behind most other states.

What’s being proposed is asking voters in 2026 to move to a graduated state income tax. The details are still to be worked out, but Ann Arbor State Senator Jeff Irwin says he supports the change.

“I’ve long been in favor of making changes to our income tax system, so that extremely high earners would contribute more. The very first bill I introduced as a State Representative was one to allow a graduated income tax here in Michigan.”

The additional funds would be earmarked for K-12 education. Supporters would need to collect 700,000 signatures to get the proposal on the ballot.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

