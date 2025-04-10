Michigan House resolution to change how Board of Education chooses superintendent

Michigan House Republicans are looking to change how the state chooses a superintendent for its Board of Education.

95th District House Republican Bill Schuette leads a coalition to pass House Joint Resolution E, which would amend Article VIII, Section 3 of the state Constitution to allow the governor to designate the superintendent of Michigan’s Board of Education.

23rd District House Democrat Jason Morgan says he’s concerned that changing political dynamics could affect this resolution, despite the intention to improve long-term educational outcomes through collaboration with the governor’s office.

"It subjects it, potentially, to a lot more politics. If that position is changing more regularly or with the whims of politics in our state, I would see that as being a negative.”

Morgan says amid ongoing federal changes to education; the House’s primary concern should be securing funding rather than focusing on how to choose a superintendent.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org