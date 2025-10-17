Washtenaw County law enforcement warns public of counterfeit $100 bills

Police officials in some Washtenaw County municipalities are warning businesses about counterfeit $100 bills being circulated.

The fake bills have been discovered in Chelsea and Saline. They look like older $100s from the latter 1970s before the design was enhanced to deter counterfeiters.

However, the paper being used is low-quality. The perpetrators have been targeting restaurants. Saline Police Chief Marlene Radzik says they appear to follow a pattern.

“An individual went in, ordered food, paid for it with a $100 counterfeit bill. He said that he’d be back for his food and then never came back because he got the change for the $100 bill.”

Three people were arrested last week in Chelsea for being in possession of fake $100s. Radzik says since more people are likely involved, they want to spread the word to other businesses in the area.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

