Phone and email scams impersonating law enforcement on the rise, according to Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Department is warning residents to be on the lookout for phone and email scams impersonating law enforcement.

Local authorities are recently seeing an increasing number of reports of scammers trying to coerce money from residents.

Sheriff Alyshia Dyer says they often pretend to be officers and compel victims to immediately give them money under threat of enforcing an arrest warrant or not releasing a loved one from jail. She says scammers prey on people’s fear of being in trouble with law enforcement.

“If anyone calls demanding money that is claiming to be law enforcement, it’s a scam. And you can always call directly our dispatch number to verify and report it.”

Dyer says the Sheriff’s Department is expecting to see a further uptick of phone and email scams as the holidays begin to roll around. She encourages residents to stay vigilant.

