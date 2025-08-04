Washtenaw County crime numbers down across the board

Washtenaw County is seeing positive trends in public safety across the board. That's according to the latest figures coming out of the Sheriff’s Office.

From January to June of 2025, violent crime is down 18% from the same time last year, and firearms offenses were nearly cut in half.

Sheriff Alyshia Dyer says it reflects the hard work of her deputies, employees and the community. She also credits the county’s programs to help crime victims and the ex-incarcerated.

“When people are victims of gun violence, they’re getting support through our WeLIVE programming, housing support, which helps to lower retaliation but also supports survivors. So, I think that mindset has played a really huge role in helping to make some impact here.”

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office operates several specialized programs to reduce crime, including the co-response unit for mental health emergencies and the reentry team.

