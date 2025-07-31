Washtenaw County Sheriff condemns Trump's stance on homelessness and drug use

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office has issued a statement condemning President Trump’s executive order addressing homelessness and drug use.

The Trump administration is calling on law enforcement to be more proactive in handling drug use among the homeless.

Alyshia Dyer is the Washtenaw County Sheriff. She says Trump's claim that harm reduction strategies are ineffective in treating substance use goes against numerous studies. She says those struggling with drug addiction need to feel safe rather than punished when they call for help.

“From being able to test testing strips to be able to tell if fentanyl is in drugs, all of this stuff really helps to prevent deaths. It’s just really concerning to me to see this from a public safety standpoint.”

Dyer says criminalizing homelessness is unjust and disapproves of Trump’s executive order. She says the Sheriff’s Department will continue its mission of community outreach and treatment support.

